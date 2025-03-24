Google Pixel Tablet 7 / 10 $279 $399 Save $120 The Google Pixel Tablet is half entertainment device and half smart display. Pick up the tablet to watch Netflix, or leave it on the speaker dock to scroll through recipes while you cook. $279 at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet is still yet to see a successor, but it remains one of the best Android tablets your money can buy. If you don't really want to go for an iPad, you can grab one of these at a record-low price, just for today.

The Google Pixel Tablet, which comes with capable specs and, more importantly, Google's flavor of Android, is currently at its lowest price ever. It usually has a retail price of $399, but right now, it costs just $279—a 30% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen this tablet go for. The version with the dock, which allows you to use it as a smart display while it charges, can be had for $399. It's a 20% discount instead of a 30% one, but it's also the regular MSRP of the tablet without the dock, so it essentially gives you a free dock.

The Google Pixel Tablet is pretty good because you can use it as both a tablet and a smart home hub. It features a 10.95-inch display and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM. You can also get it with 128GB or 256GB of storage. When you hook the tablet up to the dock, it transforms the tablet into a smart display, letting you take control of smart home gadgets around your house and serving as a static display for whatever you might need. It's a bit old by now (the Tensor G2 is a couple of generations old by this point), but it's pretty good if you're looking for a cheaper Android alternative to the entry-level iPad, as it has a pretty big and nice display for watching shows and movies—the only big holdup being the fact that it doesn't have a stylus.

It's not the first time it has hit this price, but it's still the lowest price we've seen this tablet go for. So if you've been waiting for a good deal to grab one, make sure to order yours while this lasts! It's a limited-time deal, so it will be gone soon—don't say we didn't warn you.