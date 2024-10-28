Google Pixel phones are among the best Android phones you can buy, but unless you're buying an A-series phone, the prices can be a bit high. Thankfully, you can now buy cheaper refurbished models straight from Google.

Google now directly sells certified refurbished Pixel phones at up to 40% off their original price. The program is available exclusively through the Google Store and features Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 series onwards, letting you get a “pre-loved” unit at a fraction of the cost of a new phone.

Each refurbished phone undergoes a rigorous inspection process, with any necessary repairs completed using authentic Google parts. All phones are updated to the latest Android software and include a compatible charger. Just in case something does go wrong, these refurbished Pixel phones come with a one-year limited warranty and full customer support, identical to new Pixel phone purchases. In line with Google's sustainability goals, all refurbished phones are packaged in 100% plastic-free materials.

Currently, the Google Store offers refurbished models of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a. The selection will be updated regularly with additional models. For one, as the Pixel 8 series is not the latest range anymore, it might be added soon to the refurbished section. It seems to only include discontinued models as of the time of writing (right now Google doesn't sell any 7-series or 6-series phones), so theoretically, the earliest the Pixel 8 would pop up would be as we near the Pixel 10 launch or later. It's a given that no Pixel 9-series phones will be available here at the moment.

Customers who purchase a certified refurbished Pixel phone through the Google Store receive free shipping and returns, and have access to Google Store Financing with 0% APR for up to 36 months.

Source: Google