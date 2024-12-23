Google has started a Pixel Referral Rewards program in the US. This program lets people share up to ten unique referral codes for a reward.

For each successful referral, the person sharing the code can earn $50 in credit for the Google Store, with a maximum of $500 they can earn in total. The people who receive these codes get a 10% discount on the highest-priced Pixel phone in their shopping cart at checkout. This discount can be used with other offers, but not during certain busy times like Black Friday or when new products are launched.

You can check the status of the codes you’ve shared, like if they've been used and how much you've earned on the Pixel Referral Rewards page in the Account Hub which you can only gain access to by being accepted. This is where you can find referral codes in the Google Store account menu, and Google says they might also send them out by email. Not everyone can use the program right now, but Google plans to make it available to more people later. It seems pretty exclusive because I was firmly rejected on the website, but you can give it a shot.

Each referral code can only be used once and will no longer work after you've applied it at checkout. Successful referrals happen when the person you referred completes their order within the return period. After 30 days, you’ll receive Google Store credit for your referral. You can check your earned and pending credits on your Google Store account's special Pixel Referral Rewards page. This page also shows your referral links, activity details, shared code information, and the program's rules and terms.

You can use the Google Store credit you earn for purchases in the store. The referral program will end on June 30, 2025. While the discounts you get can be combined with other promotions, the referral codes themselves have different expiration dates depending on the specific details of the program. Once you use a referral code, it can't be reused, even if the original referral doesn't go through.

Source: 9to5Google, Google