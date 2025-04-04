Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $179 $229 Save $50 The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are designed for maximum comfort and a secure fit, featuring the new Tensor A1 chip for advanced audio processing and enhanced battery life. They offer Silent Seal 2.0 for superior noise cancelation, improved Clear Calling, and seamless integration with other Pixel devices, making them the best earbuds for Pixel users. $179 at Amazon

If you're an Android user looking for premium earbuds that rival the AirPods, you'll want to check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google's second-gen earbuds pack a big punch and fancy features, and right now, they're down to an all-time low price.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on sale over at Amazon for just $179. These earbuds usually retail for $229, so you'll save a cool $50 by getting a pair today. This is the lowest price we've seen on Google's flagship earbuds from last year, matching Black Friday pricing.

This Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal is available for all four colorways, including black, pink, beige and green. There's a reason these bright little things made our list of the best wireless earbuds. Some of those include the small shape and comfortable fit, quality noise-canceling capabilities, and vastly improved sound compared to the first generation.

Google outfitted its latest Buds Pro with a Tensor chip for improved ANC and Gemini integration, which gives users hands-free access to Google's AI smarts. However, the main reason we recommend these earbuds is that they sound excellent and pair great with Android. Everything from the low-end to mids sound solid, which is hard on earbuds as small as these. You'll also enjoy Google's Find My Device features, spatial audio with select apps, easy touch controls, and other features.

As for battery life, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 lasts a solid 12 hours or so with ANC disabled or a little less when you cancel the outside world. The battery case offers up to 48 hours of listening time, meaning you can easily charge them up several times. This sale makes the Buds Pro 2 a solid option, but we don't know how long they'll last at this price.