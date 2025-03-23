Announced within the space of a month, the Google Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e are premium mid-range phones that come in under the $600 mark. If you're in the market for a high-quality but somewhat affordable device, these will likely be at the top of your list. So how do they compare?

The Pixel 9a Has Better Color Options

Google

The Pixel 9a is a little larger and heavier than the iPhone 16e, in part to accommodate a bigger screen and higher-capacity battery. It also has thicker bezels. The iPhone, by contrast, has a very prominent notch, so take your pick.

Both devices have a glass front and an aluminum frame, but the Pixel has a plastic back. Otherwise, the devices look largely similar. The camera bar that's synonymous with the Pixel range is absent on the Pixel 9a. The camera housing on both devices is minimal.

Around the edges, the Pixel has a slot for a nano-SIM, whereas the iPhone is eSIM only. The iPhone also has the very useful Action button on the side.

For many, the biggest design difference is in the color options. Both devices are available in black and white, but the Pixel has a couple of more fun options in pink (Peony) and blue (Iris).

The Pixel's Display Is Bigger, Brighter, and Faster

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / Google

The Pixel 9a has a larger screen at 6.3 inches compared to 6.1 on the iPhone. It gets more than twice as bright and has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This gives it much smoother animations when scrolling, and more fluid gameplay. The iPhone 16e, like the full iPhone 16, has a display pegged to a very old-fashioned 60Hz. The Pixel also offers an Always On display.

The iPhone display has slightly higher resolution and pixel density, but not so much as you would notice. It is covered with ceramic shield glass, which should be tougher than the Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel.

For Performance, the A18 Chip in the iPhone 16e Is Way Ahead