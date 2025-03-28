Summary Google announced the release date for Pixel 9a: April 10 in the US, Canada, UK, and varies for other countries.

Technical issues caused the delay in the Pixel 9a launch, possibly heat-related problems around the camera area.

Pixel 9a offers high-end cameras, IP68 resistance, large battery, Google Tensor G4 chip, and 7 years of Android updates for $499.

Google announced the Pixel 9a last week, but there was one very important bit of information left out: the release date. Rumors suggested a few possible technical issues were contributing to the delay. We finally have a solid release date for this super solid $499 phone, and it's coming up soon.

Typically, when a new phone is announced, at the very least, we will know when pre-orders begin. It's not uncommon for an official release date to be withheld. But for the Pixel 9a, Google didn't share any release information at all–not even pre-orders.

According to some reports, the Pixel 9a was originally planned to launch on March 26th, with pre-orders beginning on the day of the announcement (March 19th). However, Google canceled pre-orders and said the device would be delayed. The company had this to say to 9to5Google:

We’re checking on a component quality issue that’s affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices.

That's the only official information we have about the issue causing the delay. However, rumors suggested that some Pixel 9a models could have been suffering from heat problems. Leaker Tech Auntyji claimed the heat issues were primarily around the camera area .

Regardless of the reason for the delay, we now have an official release date. Google has announced that the Pixel 9a will be available on store shelves on April 10th in the US, Canada, and UK. In many other areas of the world, it will be arriving on April 14th, and a few others will have to wait until April 16th. Google says it's "Coming Soon" to Japan.

April 10 April 14 April 16 US

Canada

UK Germany

Spain

Italy

Ireland

France

Norway

Denmark

Sweden

Netherlands

Belgium

Austria

Portugal

Switzerland

Poland

Czechia

Romania

Hungary

Slovenia

Slovakia

Lithuania

Estonia

Latvia

Finland Australia

India

Singapore

Taiwan

Malaysia

As a bit of a recap, the design of the Pixel 9a has a familiar Pixel vibe but with some subtle tweaks. You'll notice the camera bar is integrated more smoothly, giving it a sleek look. Performance-wise, it's running Google's Tensor G4 chip, which should mean smoother performance, better camera features, and a bevy of Gemini AI features.

Speaking of cameras, expect those classic Pixel photo capabilities. The Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The main camera can also capture close-up details with the “Macro Focus” feature, which debuted on the main Pixel series.

The Pixel 9a has IP68 dust and water resistance, making it the most durable A-series phone to date. It also has the largest battery ever put inside an A-series phone, coming in at 5100mAh. And on top of all that, you're getting seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops. Google will begin taking orders next month from the Google Store.