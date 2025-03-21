Summary Google Pixel 9a lacks a Satellite SOS feature due to an older modem, Exynos 5300.

Pixel 9a's 8GB RAM limit restricts new features like Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes.

Consider the limitations of Pixel 9a before purchasing, and keep in mind potential delays in pre-order availability.

The Google Pixel 9a is finally here as Google's cheapest smartphone. It's pretty nice since it packs most of the punch that the Pixel 9 series has, and it has the same SoC and pretty good cameras. It's increasingly looking like Google might have cut more corners than you'd think, though.

Some of the cost-cutting measures in Google's Pixel 9a have become increasingly evident over the course of the past few days since the phone was first announced. The most notable one is, perhaps, the removal of Satellite SOS. This safety feature, which allows you to connect to a satellite to call emergency services or get emergency help when you're stranded somewhere without reception, was introduced with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and remains exclusive to those models.

This specific feature relies on the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, which debuted in the Pixel 9 series alongside the Tensor G4 processor. While the Pixel 9a has the same Tensor G4 processor, it utilizes the older Exynos 5300 modem, the same one found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series. The company also verified that the Pixel 9a will not receive support for Satellite SOS, and this is also reflected in the phone's absence from Google's support pages for the feature. While it's a new feature, it's also a very important omission since satellite connectivity is becoming more commonplace. It's not something you need, but it's something that might save your life in cases where the Pixel 9a won't be able to step in. Samsung did apparently test satellite connectivity on the Exynos 5300, but devices using this modem ultimately lack the feature.

It's not the only omission. The Pixel 9a is equipped with 8GB of RAM., and while that's an okay amount of memory for a mid-range phone, this limitation results in the absence of two other new features features: Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes within the Phone app. Google has stated that because of RAM limitations, Pixel 9a operates on "Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS" (extra extra small). This version was introduced with the Pixel 8 and 8a and it's way more limited than the version we've seen on Pixel 9 phones, "Gemini Nano XS" (extra small).

The limited model and limited RAM mean the Pixel 9a cannot handle image processing, which is required for Pixel Screenshots, or audio processing, which is necessary for Call Notes in the Phone by Google app. They're both pretty cool features I love from my Pixel 9 Pro, and it's a bummer that they're not compatible with the lower-end model. As a reminder, the higher-end Pixel 9 phones feature 12GB to 16GB of RAM (with the Pixel 9 Pro supporting a full 16GB).

The Pixel 9a will be available soon, but if you're going to buy one, do keep these limitations in mind. The phone will soon be available for pre-order on the Google Store, but it might take a bit more time in the oven.

