Summary The Pixel 9a has a new design with a flush camera setup and recycled materials.

The Pixel 9a offers high-end cameras, including a 48MP main camera and astrophotography feature.

It boasts durability, the largest battery in the A-Series, AI features, and 7 years of Android updates.

After the typical cycle of leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 9a is finally official. This phone is packed with more features than you'd expect, and it comes at a price that won't break the bank.

The Pixel 9a has a brand new design for the Pixel lineup, high-end camera features, and, of course, a healthy serving of Gemini AI features. There’s a lot to like about the Pixel 9a, but here are a few of the most important things to know.