While Apple and Samsung are racing to release the thinnest phone, with the Pixel 9a, Google has moved in the opposite direction—giving many of us what we've long said we wanted.

Goodbye, Camera Bump

Camera bumps have become an ever-present reality of modern phones. This is the bulge that stips out of the back of your phone, providing camera hardware with extra space while allowing the rest of the phone to be thin. The end result is a phone that can't rest perfectly flat when placed on a table. Phones with camera bumps off to the side, like Apple and Samsung phones, also wobble if you attempt to use them this way.

The Pixel 9a doesn't have a camera bump. The camera hardware sits flush against the back of the phone, like we tend to see on tablets with fewer and smaller cameras. Except in the Pixel 9a's case, the camera capabilities are expected to remain comparable to the Pixel 8a that came before it. That means that while the phone can't quite take all the same shots as the more premium Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, it's remarkably close.

The Pixel 9a Has a Massive Battery

How many of us have said that instead of using advancements in battery tech and software efficiency to release a thin phone, we'd much rather have the same size phone (or even a thicker one) with a larger battery? The Pixel 9a delivers precisely that. While making the phone slightly thicker to do away with the Pixel's trademark camera visor, Google has also packed into this phone the largest battery to ever ship inside a Pixel. It's the kind of thing you can do when you aren't trying to shave off every last millimeter.