Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $949 $1199 Save $250 The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers an expansive 6.8-inch Super Actua display, combined with the powerful Tensor G4 processor and 16 GB of RAM for top-tier AI performance and advanced photography. It features Google's most advanced camera system, including a pro triple rear camera and a 42 MP front camera, all within a sleek design starting at $1,099. Buy on Amazon

The Pixel 9a was announced today, and it's an amazing phone as long as you don't mind the corners Google cut around it. If you do mind them, however, the company's higher-end models are a good choice too—and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the best and biggest in Google's range, is heavily discounted right now.

Right now, you can find the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for just $949, several hundred dollars off its usual MSRP of $1,199. This is a great deal on what's right now the best phone in Google's lineup, and it's a great deal for one of the best Android phones currently available.

11:33 Related Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: Finally, Almost, But ... The story of the Google Pixel is one of a lot of back and forth. At first, we saw the company try to tackle a smartphone competition that just did not work out with the Nexus. And so we went from this affordable approach into something more premium as companies like Apple and Samsung were not having a problem in making a market for themselves within that Realm. As a result the pixel was good in that it differentiated itself as a computational photography phone, at a time when it was still new enough to be considered an innovation. Today this is what you know as AI, and it allowed Google to stick to salvage old hardware for years and keep the cost down. It wasn't until the Pixel 6 series that the company really changed the approach. It was no longer an either flagship, premium or affordable approach, but instead you could pick all three with the Pro, base or a series. Aside from minor tweaks, you could access Google's latest technology across the board, with the caveat that it was the

As a reminder, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and comes with 16GB of RAM even on its base model. On the camera department, we have a triple rear setup with a 50MP main sensor, and 48MP telephoto and ultrawide lenses, making for an excellent camera system. The phone launched with Android 14, but was promptly updated to Android 15 and should continue receiving updates for the next seven years—software support is a major highlight on Google's smartphones, and it's probably one of the biggest reasons to get one. I currently own a Google Pixel 9 Pro (non-XL) as my daily driver and I absolutely love it. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is basically just a bigger version of that phone.

The phone has been down to this $949 price a few times, but most notably during Black Friday, so this is the lowest price we've seen this phone go for. It's a great deal on a great phone, and if you've been on the market for a new Android phone, you might as well just pull the trigger on this one. You won't regret it.