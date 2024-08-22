Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL offer top-tier hardware design and camera quality, ideal for advanced AI applications.

Gemini and Google Assistant integration enhances user experience, but the devices lack Qi2 support, and some AI features seem gimmicky.

Pricing starts at $999 for the Pixel 9 Pro and $1,099 for the Pro XL.

In years past, Google's take on Android and the Pixel software experience have been the primary reasons to buy one of the company's phones over something from Samsung. But this year, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have amazing software and performance, and the physical hardware is truly flagship-level.

Disclosure: Google supplied the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL units I tested, but this did not affect my experience, and the company did not receive an early preview of this review.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available for purchase from most third-party retailers, such as Amazon, and all U.S. carriers. The smaller 9 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of built-in storage and goes up to $1,449 for 1TB. The Pro XL costs $100 more, starting at $1,099 with 128GB of non-expandable storage and goes up to $1,549 for 1TB.

Additionally, both phones share the color options: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian. My review units, pictured throughout this review, are the Hazel and Obsidian models.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display 6.3-inch, 1,280 x 2856 (495 PPI), Super Actua (LTPO OLED), 3,000-nit peak brightness RAM 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,700mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 (at launch) Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Dimensions 6 x 2.8 x 0.3in Colors Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian Charge speed 27W wired, 21W wireless IP Rating IP68 Expand

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992 (486 PPI), Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 3,000-nit peak brightness RAM 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,060mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 at launch Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Dimensions 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Weight 221g Charge speed 37W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP68 Expand

Some of the Best Hardware on Any Smartphone

Close

Taking a look around the Pixel 9 Pro (and the 9 Pro XL), you'll find a polished metal frame with a matte back glass. In my initial hands-on post, I noted that the phone felt slippery, and that opinion hasn't changed. I actually opted to use Google's first-party case for most of my testing period because the phone kept slipping out of my hand.

As slick as the phone feels, the hardware itself has a nice, dense build that feels incredibly premium. The edges are squared off more than those of previous generations, which makes it feel closer to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The wide camera visor has given the Pixel series its distinctive appearance, which isn't changing this year. Instead of the bar spanning from edge to edge, the new camera bump looks more like an island that protrudes straight out of the back of the phone. It still takes up most of the handset's width, which keeps the Pixel 9 Pro looking like a Pixel, but it also means the phone won't rock around when placed down on a flat table.

Moving onto the screen, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch, 1,280 x 2,856 LTPO OLED Super Actua display. The Pixel 9 Pro XL bumps it up a bit with a 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992 LTPO OLED Super Actua display. The PPI is a bit higher on the standard 9 Pro at 495 PPI, but the 9 Pro XL's 486 PPI doesn't look any worse. Plus, by default, the screen resolution on both phones is lowered to "high resolution" to help extend battery life. I never found a reason to set either phone to full resolution because they looked great as is.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM. When I tell you that this device has more than enough power, I mean it. Every task I threw at these Pixels ran smoothly and without issue. Some games and extended use outside under the sun warmed up the phone, but I never experienced the throttling that plagued past Tensor-powered Pixel handsets.

Close

My biggest (and really only) gripe with the hardware is the lack of Qi2 wireless charging and the ability to use the ecosystem of magnetic accessories. Google told Android Authority that the Pixel 9 series is Qi2-compatible, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're Qi2-certified. As the newer charging standard is backward compatible, any Qi-certified device should work with Qi or Qi2 chargers.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Devices at Google, told Michael Fisher that the company isn't opposed to including Qi2 but that it's a little early to adopt the standard. This is a bit of an annoying answer as the standard was finalized in 2023, and accessory companies, including Anker and Belkin, have entire lines of Qi2 chargers.

Having used MagSafe for years on the iPhone, not having the feature on the Pixel 9 Pro has been really annoying. Multiple times over the past week, I've awoken to the Pixel 9 Pro not being charged because I didn't correctly place the phone down on my Nomad Base One Max. This isn't a problem with handsets that include magnets, as those align everything perfectly. Of course, you can always buy a third-party case or accessory that allows for these magnetic attachments, but that shouldn't be necessary.

AI Features That Are Useful (and Some That Are Gimmicks)

Close

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL ship with Android 14, but they will be upgraded to Android 15 as soon as it launches in the next couple of months. Beyond that, Google has promised seven years of firmware, security, and Pixel Drop software updates. Basically, this phone should continue receiving support for as long as you own the device.

As with almost all product launches in 2024, the Pixel 9 series comes with a number of AI features. Two that received a lot of attention were Add Me and Reimagine. Add Me does what the name implies: It allows you to snap a photo of a scene or group of people. You then hand off your phone, and then they take a photo of you in the same scene. The phone then stitches these together, making you look like you were in the original shot.

Reimagine is a part of the Magic Editor in the Google Photos app. In addition to removing and moving objects and people, you can now select a part of a photo and completely change the look. So, if you don't like the look of a dark and gloomy sky, for example, you can "reimagine" the photo with sunshine. You can even add items to the scene, such as birds and dogs.

Ultimately, though, I found these to be mostly gimmicky. Thankfully, Google announced several other AI features that are a bit more useful.

I Want the Pixel Screenshots App in Google Photos

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Taking a screenshot is the easiest way to note down information for use later. But if you're like me, digging through your pile of screenshots to find that information can be so difficult that you might as well reopen an app and find your answer that way.

With the Pixel Screenshots app, you can ask Gemini to search through your images for specific details.