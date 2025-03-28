​​​​​​​Google's Pixel 9 Pro The Pixel 9 Pro has impressive cameras, smooth Android 15 software, and a premium design. While its AI features aren't much more than fun additions, its overall performance, battery life, and ease of use make it a strong option to buy. It's a great all-around phone. See at Amazon

Google's Pixel 9 Pro is now on sale at a 20% discount, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a top-notch Android smartphone. This price cut really boosts its value, but it's not going to last forever.

The Pixel 9 Pro is currently $799.00 on Amazon, which is a real drop from the normal $999 price tag. The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a powerful camera system that can take bright, sharp outdoor photos. It's got a 5x optical zoom that seems to do well.

The AI features in the Pixel 9 Pro, which were heavily advertised at launch, are not as impressive as they sound at first. While useful, tools like Pixel Studio and various photo-editing options often go unnoticed because they’re not seamlessly integrated into users' daily tasks. The conversational AI assistant, Gemini Live, hasn’t really replaced traditional search methods for many people. The usefulness of these AI features can vary widely from one user to another.

The phone's design is one of its best features. It's got a high-quality look that makes it seem more geared for luxury compared to other phones.

Battery life was initially described as outstanding, but Droidlife reported that it declined a bit after the Android 15 update. While most people can still get through the day without needing to recharge, they might need charging more often than before the update. One small downside is that it doesn’t support Qi2 wireless charging, so you can't use MagSafe-like magnetic charging docks and accessories.

Above all else, the 20% discount on the Pixel 9 Pro greatly improves its value. While its AI features may not be worth buying the phone for, it has an excellent camera, a beautiful design, and works really well. The lower price helps offset the minor battery life issues after the latest Android update and the absence of Qi2, making a solid case for buying it.

Even charging once a day would still make this a good phone to buy. It's only $799.00 at Amazon right now, but that's a discount from the usual $999.00.