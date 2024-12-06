Google has announced that it will provide longer support for updates on its Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold smartphones. Originally, these phones were meant to receive three years of operating system updates and five years of security updates.

Google announced that support has been increased to five years for both the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold smartphones, up from the previously-promised 3 years of OS updates from the time the devices were released. The extended support also includes getting new features and upgrades through Google’s Pixel Drops program.

After facing criticism for its previous three-and-five-year plan, Google recently changed its update policy. This was especially noticeable when compared to Samsung, which provided four years of operating system updates for its Galaxy S22 series. With the new Pixel 8 series, Google will offer seven years of operating system and security updates. Additionally, the extended support for the Pixel 6, 7, and Fold models helps to ease the worries of those who felt left out with the earlier update policies.

As devices get older and new models get added in, the updates tend to decide the product's lifecycle. While phones will still work after they stop receiving updates, not having them means they stop improving and will stay at the quality they end up with, like with the Surface Duo 2. Apple has a similar practice where the company decides what is considered obsolete and vintage.

Luckily, Pixel 6 devices are now set to receive additional updates beyond Android 15. They will get updates for Android 16 and 17. The chance to join the beta testing for Android 16 was an early sign of this extension. The updates will be released gradually, based on the carrier and device, and users will get notifications when the updates are ready. Users can also manually check for updates in their device settings.

OS updates have changed over time. Google is now focusing on providing updates and new features through its Play framework. However, Google still wants to introduce new features for older devices through Pixel Drops, which helps address concerns about older hardware limitations.

Source: Google, The Verge