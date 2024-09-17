Google Photos, a popular photo backup and management solution, has finally added a basic yet crucial editing feature. The ability to flip images and videos is currently rolling out to users from a server-side update.

Google Photos offers many editing options like cropping, rotating, and adjusting aspect ratios, but the app lacked the simple feature to flip an image. This lack of a flip feature was particularly apparent when comparing Google Photos to other photo editing software. The latest update adds the ability to flip the image on the second from the right option. With the new flip feature, Google Photos is closer to being completely in line with user expectations for basic image editing tools. That kind of thing is really important for situations like flipping selfies taken with the mirror option disabled or making quick adjustments to the composition of photos. What's even better is that the feature extends to videos as well.

Keep in mind that the feature is still rolling out to Android mobile devices, so if it's not there right now, it will show up eventually. Google is likely using a server-side push to enable the feature for users over time. Unfortunately, the feature is currently limited to the mobile app and is not yet accessible on the web version of Google Photos. You have the flip option if you see four options instead of three.

This addresses a long-standing user request that's been ignored as Google added AI features to Photos. Google needs to balance its focus on AI-powered features with essential editing tools. Although AI features like Magic Eraser, Ask Photos, and Photo Unblur have been impressive, basic features like batch editing, custom presets, and a lasso tool should also be a priority. Google has not yet acknowledged adding the feature, so there is no indication when other editing features outside of AI will show up.

Source: Hnrefugee (Reddit), Android Police