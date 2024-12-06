Everyone is doing 2024 recaps, from Spotify to Xbox, but what about real-life recaps? Google Photos is doing just that with your photo and video library.

Google Photos is rolling out a "2024 Recap" to help users revisit their year in photos. This feature will compile a collection of memories and insights, highlighting special moments you lived throughout the year—as long as you've taken photos and videos of those moments, anyway.

The "Recap memory" showcases noteworthy photos and moments with added graphics and cinematic effects. Select users in the US can also opt-in to receive personalized captions generated by a Gemini model, which will highlight the two most significant moments from their year. In addition to the "Recap memory," users will also receive insights about their year based on their photos. These insights include fun facts like the longest photo streak, the person they smiled most with, the person they took the most photos of, the top colors photographed, and their "2024 vibes."

It's pretty easy for Google Photos to compile this information and provide it to you. It already occasionally shows you memories of previous years and with people from your past, so this is just a similar thing, but giving you a summary through pictures of your 2024. If you use Google Photos and you have your photos set to automatically upload to the cloud, then you're all set—the recaps should show above your list of photos, right where the auto-generated memories are usually located. It will try to give you a summary of your whole year to the best of its ability, and it's very dependant on you actually taking the photos and uploading them.

Your 2024 recap in Google Photos should show up now in the app, although it could take a few hours more to show up for everyone.

Source: Google