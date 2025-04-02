NotebookLM, the AI-powered notebook and research tool with Google Gemini, just received yet another update. Google has added 'Discover sources' as a new option to help you find sources for whatever you're working on.

With the new Discover Sources feature in NotebookLM, users can now do web searches directly within the app, saving time and effort. The new 'Discover' button can be found in the Sources pane next to the 'Add' button. When users click this button, a search box will appear that asks them to describe their topic of interest. After entering a topic, NotebookLM's advanced search engine, powered by Google's Gemini technology, kicks into action.

NotebookLM then searches the web and collects possible sources related to the user’s request. The app then uses advanced algorithms to review these sources and pick the most relevant and credible ones, considering factors like content quality and how well they match the topic. The outcome is a curated list of up to ten recommended sources, presented clearly.

Each source comes with a short, annotated summary that explains its relevance to the user's query, making it easy to assess and choose. This annotation feature greatly cuts down the time needed to sort through many search results, focusing on those most useful to the user.

Users can fully control which sources they want to add to their NotebookLM project. They can select all ten recommended sources at once or pick the ones that suit their needs best. Once added, these sources integrate seamlessly into the NotebookLM ecosystem and are ready for use in features like Audio Overviews, FAQs, and Q&A functions.