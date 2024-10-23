Google Messages is releasing many new security features to protect users from scams and unwanted content. The current filter is already blocking over two billion suspicious messages a month, but the new feature should increase security.

There are a billion users every day on Google Messages, and more should come, thanks to the decline of SMS. To help them, Google is using a program that filters through the messages. One addition is the improved scam detection system, currently being rolled out to Google Messages beta users. This system focuses on identifying and blocking scam texts that relate to package delivery and job seeking. Google wants to use on-device machine learning to analyze messages and classify potential scams. If a message is deemed suspicious, it will be automatically moved to the spam folder, or users will be warned. This is a lot like what is already there, but apparently, the system will be a lot better.

Another new feature is a warning system for potentially dangerous links. Initially piloted in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, this system alerts users when they receive links from unknown senders and blocks messages with links from suspicious senders. This feature will be expanded globally later this year.

To fight scams from international numbers, Google Messages will soon let users automatically hide messages from international senders who are not existing contacts. Messages from these non-contacts will be moved to the "Spam & blocked" folder. It's currently in a pilot phase in Singapore and will be rolled out to more countries in the future. The functionality will be launching next year for Android 9+ devices and will support messaging apps, including Google Messages.

Google Messages is also introducing Sensitive Content Warnings, an optional feature that blurs images that may contain nudity before viewing. This feature will offer users help-finding resources and the option to view the content. It also provides a warning when sending or forwarding such images, which is designed to prevent accidental sharing. It will be rolled out to Android 9+ devices in the coming months. All of this, paired with the contact verification feature (coming next year), will help keep users from being scammed. This is welcome news after a viral blog described hackers pretending to be Google.

Source: Google Security Blog