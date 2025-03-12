Summary Google Messages is facing issues like app slowdowns and blurry images and videos.

Google is actively working on fixing these problems, according to a community support page.

Updates rolling out aim to significantly improve media receiving performance.

Have you noticed that images and videos seem a bit broken on Google Messages? It's not just you; others are experiencing similar issues. I'm talking about app slowdowns, images failing to load, blurry videos, and other complaints. Google is aware of these problems and is actively fixing them.

Google Messages is a staple on most Android phones. It's the go-to text messaging app and often the default choice installed on most phones. Samsung even scrapped its messages app for Google's option. Combine that with RCS support, which plays nice with iMessage, and there's a reason it's so popular. This is why ensuring the app runs as expected should be a top priority for Google.

Unfortunately, complaints all over Reddit suggest that things haven't been working as expected lately. Complaints range from blurry photos or videos to multimedia that users can't click on to view or the entire app running slow or freezing up. A common complaint is that photos come in blurry, and that's because they take several minutes to fully load when they should be almost instant. It's unknown when Google became aware of all these complaints, but fixes are rolling out as we speak.

It sounds like Google is actively working on fixing its Messages application as a whole. We don't know if this is a general goal or due to all the complaints lately. According to a new post by a Google community support manager, fixes are inbound.

The manager said, "We've recently rolled out updates aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance. We're hoping you'll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we're committed to getting this right."

Google hasn't specified whether the updates rolling out are to fix all the recent issues, or just the problems with receiving media attachments. However, as long as they improve the app as a whole, we're not complaining. Additionally, we're unsure if this update is a behind-the-scenes change on the backend or through an update on the Google Play Store. Just know that things should be better soon.

I don't know about you guys, but I have a love/hate relationship with Google Messages. It's hands-down one of the best—but also the worst— text messaging apps I've used. When it works, things are great. But when it doesn't, the app is extremely frustrating. For months, I've noticed images taking too long to load or send, SMS/MMS/RCS messages failing to go through, and other little glitches.

My problems aren't new, and judging by all the complaints on Twitter, Reddit, and Google's support forums, I'm not the only one. I hope this latest round of updates will fix things or at least make Google Messages more stable. The company mentioned that some of these issues are "complex" but that they're committed to getting things right, and asked users to leave feedback if they experience problems.

On the plus side, other updates throughout the last six months have made messaging safer. Google even added a new Scam Message Detection feature earlier this month. Either way, if you've experienced problems with Google Messages lately, give it another go, as things should be a bit better now.

Source: The Verge