Google Workspace has announced the rollout of automatic framing in Google Meet video calls. It's a lot like Apple's Center Stage feature, but not limited to Apple devices.

The automatic framing feature in Google Workspace, initially only available to select Google Workspace editions, will now be accessible to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google account users. The rollout will take up to 15 days for feature visibility, but it likely will take a bit longer for scheduled release users to get the change since theirs will begin significantly later.

Automatic framing automatically centers the user's video feed before joining a meeting, ensuring equal visibility for all participants. This is a lot like Apple's Center Stage. This centering occurs only once at the beginning of the meeting, preventing distracting motion during the call. The feature is designed to address the issue of varying camera placements, which leads to some people being less visible than others.

On top of this, Google is improving the virtual background functionality. Using a virtual background often kept the screen constantly reframing. This was a significant distraction for everyone participating in the call. The update makes sure the virtual background remains stable and fixed, even while the person on camera is moving. This makes it look like the users are moving to the center of the screen themselves instead of the camera moving to center them.

The automatic framing feature will be enabled by default for all users, but all users have the power to disable the automatic framing function if they want. Instructions on how to toggle the feature on or off are available through the Google Help Center. Manual reframing is still available for users not using a virtual background but is the only option for those not using a virtual background.

Source: Google