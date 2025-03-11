Summary Google Maps Timeline data is disappearing without a trace for many users.

The transition to on-device storage may be impacting cloud backup access.

There is no official acknowledgment or fix from Google for the Timeline bug.

Google Maps Timeline is a handy feature (with some privacy compromises) that lets you relive your past travels. However, it’s currently experiencing a pretty major hiccup. Some users are reporting that their Timeline history has vanished without a trace.

The issue is pretty straightforward. An increasing number of Google Maps users have noticed that their Timeline history is completely gone. With Timeline enabled, Google Maps displays an ominous "No visits for this day" message. The reports mostly started popping up about a week ago, but the situation seems to have ramped up in the last couple of days. Here's how one Reddit user described the situation:

Today, I opened Google Maps to view my timeline, to see what time I left work to put in my hours, and all of my timeline history was completely f****** gone. I can still see the places at the bottom, but when I click on it, everything is empty. I chose backup to cloud when they were warning about storage changes, but I can't access the cloud backup because they've locked you in the Google Maps app for all Timeline interactions. In Google Maps, there's not even an import backup option where there should be. The days on the timeline calendar now have the numbers crossed out. I never have turned on auto delete or any other crazy a** setting that would have this happen.

Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, but it seems likely this is at least somewhat related to the company’s upcoming change to how Timeline history is stored. Previously, your Timeline data lived in the cloud, tied to your Google account. However, starting in December 2024, Google began transitioning to storing this data directly on your phone for better privacy. The deadline to fully switch over is June 9, 2025, after which any cloud-stored data will be deleted.

Related Google Maps Will Now Store Your Location History On-Device It can be easy to forget sometimes, but Google keeps track of all places you've been through the Timeline feature and uploads them to the cloud so you can look at it from any device. It's meant to be a "convenient" feature, but it can get problematic, especially if other eyes that are not yours get access to that data. That's why Google is moving it away from the cloud and for your device's eyes only.

Clearly, something has gone amok. People who have been affected can’t even access cloud backups, which should still be available. That also means there’s really not much you can do. This has happened to people who have all the appropriate settings toggled. Information that should be available is simply not.

As mentioned, there's no official word from Google on the cause or a fix for this bug. We’re not sure if it will even be possible for all the missing data to be recovered. This is yet another incident that highlights the importance of data backups and the potential risks of cloud storage. While Google's move to on-device storage aims to improve user privacy, it may have introduced unforeseen issues for some.

Source: Android Central