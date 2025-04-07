Summary Google Maps reviews continue to improve thanks to AI tools, removing over 240 million fake reviews in 2024.

Google is actively blocking fake business profiles, removing harmful content from photos, and restricting accounts violating policies.

When you find and read reviews on Google Maps, they should be accurate and trustworthy. In 2024, Google detailed a slew of exciting new features thanks to Gemini, its AI model, and now we're learning how those tools are improving Google Maps reviews.

Today, Google Maps is detailing all the progress it made throughout 2024 to prevent and remove deceptive and fake content in reviews. The company explained how it's using several AI tools to remove fake reviews, scam content, and more from Google Maps. Some of these include illegitimate profile edits, fake reviews, and misleading information.

Basically, your Google Maps reviews should be better today than last year, and they'll continue to be more trustworthy moving forward. Thanks to several "advanced machine learning algorithms," the company removed over 240 million reviews last year alone. Moving forward, repeat offenders may have a fake reviews notice on the review page, and in some instances, reviews could get temporarily turned off for select locations.

The search giant said its AI models and algorithms are getting faster and better at detecting "businesses that try to cheat the system by buying fake five-star reviews from people who have never even visited their establishment" and that it's actively revisiting reviews at a more frequent pace to spot and identify abusive patterns.