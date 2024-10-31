Google Maps has announced a series of updates and new features powered by artificial intelligence. This includes better navigation and some cool new features to its Immersive View.

One of the most significant updates is the integration of Gemini, Google's AI model. This integration lets users ask complex questions about places within Maps, like finding activities to do with friends or getting helpful review summaries. Gemini-powered features will be rolling out in the U.S. this week on Android and iOS, with similar updates coming to Google Search in the next few months.

Google Maps has also introduced a major update to its driving navigation app. You can now explore along their route before starting your trip by adding stops and viewing top landmarks, attractions, and restaurants. The navigation system will provide clear visual cues, including lane guidance, crosswalks, and road signs.

You can also now view and report weather disruptions like flooded, unplowed, and low-visibility roads to assist with winter driving. Arrival guidance has also been improved to show parking lot information, a parking reminder, and walking directions from the car to the destination. Street View or AR walking navigation are also available. These driving-related updates are being rolled out globally on Android and iOS this week, while the updated navigation will be available in over 30 metro areas starting next month.

Google Maps' Immersive View feature uses AI, imagery, and computer vision to create an far more detailed view of various locations. It's like having a drone in the sky that you can move with your finger. Immersive View for places will be available in 150 cities globally, including Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt. The feature has added new categories of places, like college campuses. Finally, Immersive View for routes has also been improved to provide information on parking locations and highlight potential issues along the route.

Source: Google