Summary A Google Gboard beta is testing a new option to hide punctuation keys, frustrating users.

The change would mirror how the iPhone keyboard operates.

Removal of punctuation keys may simplify the experience for iPhone users switching to Android.

Google's Android keyboard, Gboard, has been receiving a lot of attention lately, but for all the wrong reasons. The company keeps testing design changes that users don't like. Now, it looks like Google Keyboard is about to get an option to hide punctuation, similar to Apple's iPhone keyboard.

Anyone who's switched from Android to iPhone probably had to learn to retype on their phone. That's because the comma and period keys are hidden rather than being to the left and right of the spacebar. Sure, autocorrect can add punctuation for you, but it's still a frustrating change when you're not expecting it.

Spotted by Android Authority, the latest Gboard beta has a new setting option where users can turn punctuation keys on or off, essentially dumbing down the keyboard. With this toggle turned on, Android users will have to tap the "?123" key to see and use punctuation marks. What a weird change that no one asked for.

This is just one of several odd design changes recently. Earlier this month, beta users randomly started noticing that Gboard buttons had been changed to one of three different designs. Some users had regular keys, others saw rounded buttons, and a few others saw pill-shaped buttons. Obviously, that would mess with anyone who's used Gboard for several years, and people were upset.

Removing punctuation in Google's Gboard keyboard is only in the testing phase. While we're only seeing it as an optional setting in the latest beta, there's a decent chance it could be rolled out to all users in a future update. Or at least we hope it'll only be an optional change and not forced on everyone.

So, why would Google randomly make such a drastic tweak to the keyboard used on millions of Android smartphones and tablets? For one, it delivers a more streamlined look and cleans up the keyboard. However, the more logical answer is that Google wants to make it easier for iPhone owners to switch to Android.

Naturally, one of the most difficult aspects of making the switch is getting used to a new screen size and a different keyboard, considering it's the primary way we interact with our device every second. So, if Google can make the transition easier and steal a few iPhone users, the change makes sense. Again, as long as this is optional and not turned on by default.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first iPhone feature we've seen on Android this year. Samsung's One UI 7 update is copying some of Apple's worst features. The new Galaxy S25 and several other phones, once they get the One UI 7 update, will have a completely revamped notification system that works like the iPhone, which is silly. Samsung also employed a new system that separates the notification panel and quick settings pulldown bar. Thankfully Samsung kept the old style, so users can simply switch back to the old method.

In my opinion, Gboard is still the best keyboard for Android, and I don't see a reason to change it to something else. But if the company continues to make weird design changes and iPhone-ify the keyboard, I might look elsewhere. Again, this is only in the beta, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Source: Android Authority