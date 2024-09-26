The adorable bugdroid mascot for Google’s Android operating system is now available as a figurine that glows in the dark.

Google offers Android merchandise through its official merch store, which started selling a plush Android back in August. Now you can buy an Android figure that glows in the dark. It’s a new version of The Bot, the famous Android mascot that arrived in the store at the start of 2024. Google explained in the product description, "Don’t worry about the lights going out—this Android collectible keeps the fun going even after dark. It’s incognito during the day and glows when the sun sets."

Unfortunately, product images accompanying the listing on the Google Merch Store only depict a white figurine in the daylight. There are no photographs whatsoever of this figurine glowing in a dark environment, so proceed with caution. Google assures that the white material “glows in the dark when charged to a light source.”

Like other variations, the glowing bot was created by Google’s partner Dead Zebra. Made from vinyl and 3 inches tall, it looks the same as its non-glowing counterpart with poseable arms and antenna. However, the glowing will set you back an extra $3 bucks.

Products offered on the Google Merch Store are available in limited quantities, with approximately 600 sets per item. However, you’re advised to act fast because these things tend to sell out fast, and restocking popular items can take a long time.

The beloved green robot that has served as an Android mascot over the past 15 years has quite a storied history. Created by Google designer Irina Blok in 2007, some folks noted that the mascot seems inspired by the man and woman symbols that often appear on restroom doors, but that’s not the case. Instead, the designer wanted to create something many people could easily relate to and be likable.

You can purchase your Android Glow-in-the-Dark Collectible on the Google Merch Store for $21, with the non-glowing Android Classic Collectible still available in exchange for $18 a pop. Or, you may prefer the lovable bugdroid in the form of a large plush figure, priced at $40.

Source: 9to5Google