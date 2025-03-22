Summary Google Play Games is expanding to PC for Android & native PC games, becoming a direct competitor to market-leader Steam.

Google faces challenges from past gaming failures like Stadia in its bid to attract devs and players, particularly in a market that competitor Amazon has failed to crack.

Google must understand PC gamers' preferences, improve technology, and offer appealing games to succeed against the odds.

Google is expanding its Play Games app for PCs to include Android games and games made specifically for PCs. The goal is to compete with well-known platforms like Steam by supporting all native PC games, providing tools for developers to make in-app purchases easier and more secure, and offering up to 15% back on earnings.

Google faces tough competition from Steam and has had past failures in the gaming industry, like Stadia. The company believes this new approach will attract both developers and players. However, it’s unclear if this new venture will be successful.

Google Play Is a Lot of Fun (for Mobile)

Jason Montoya / Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

Google Play is a very popular app store for Android users. It has millions of apps and games available, which attracts a wide range of users. The interface is user-friendly, making it easy to find and navigate apps. One of its key features is Google Play Pass, a subscription service that lets users access select games and apps without ads or in-app purchases. However, expanding into the PC gaming market comes with challenges.

Google’s strengths in mobile may not easily help it compete with established PC gaming platforms. To succeed, it would need a better understanding of PC players’ preferences and invest significantly in the technology and services needed to support a competitive gaming platform.

Related The Latest Steam Competitor Is Google Play Games Google Play Games for PC is getting more Android games and some PC-native games.

Mobile gaming is popular, with billions of players around the world giving great opportunities for Google Play. Since Google owns the Android operating system, it has a huge audience that contributes to its usage and revenue. Unlike Apple’s App Store, Google Play has a more open environment that allows for a wider variety of apps.

Even though having a lot of games is appealing, PC players usually care about different aspects than mobile players do. High-quality graphics, great storytelling, and innovation are key to getting more players. These are features that mobile isn't known for. Moving Google Play's mobile games to PC without considering what players want won’t work.

An open approach to games can also lead to lower-quality options that tend to come from a lack of innovation. These often low-effort games copy a popular theme and remake it in a different skin. Unfortunately, this is something that PC players would be too aware of and will hurt the service.

Could Google Play Become Another Google Stadia?

Google has had a rocky history in the gaming world, and the most notable failure was Google Stadia, a cloud gaming service launched in November 2019. Stadia aimed to change the gaming landscape by letting users stream high-quality games directly to its devices without expensive equipment. Google promoted the service by highlighting its ability to deliver 4K gaming with low delays. However, despite these promises, the service faced