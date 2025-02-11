Google has confirmed the dates for its biggest event of the year: Google I/O 2025. It will take place on May 20th and 21st in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O is primarily a developer conference, but Google has used it over the years to show off new app updates, Android releases, and the occasional hardware products. This year, we can probably expect more news about Android 16, and probably more AI features coming to Google’s various apps, platforms, and services.

Last year’s Google I/O included the reveal of Wear OS 5, the second beta of Android 15, AI-powered overviews in Google Search, search upgrades in Google Photos, Android TV 14, and a whole lot of AI demos. The AI overviews in Search rolled out soon after that in the United States, which were telling people that gasoline can be used “to make a spicy spaghetti dish,” the average person eats 15-18 insects each night, and glue is a pizza topping. The feature is still mixing up facts to this day, and some people now use curse words in search queries as a way to block the AI overviews.

Further back, Google I/O was used as the reveal event for the Pixel Fold, Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet, Android Wear, Google Photos, and many other products and services. It’s not clear if we’ll see any new devices revealed this year or not, but there should be at least something exciting for anyone living in Google’s ecosystem of services.

You can now register for the event, but all the keynotes, sessions, and other content should also show up on the Google Developers YouTube channel. The main keynote will take place on May 20th and should be livestreamed on the Google YouTube channel. Hopefully, this year’s keynote won’t be as laser-focused on Gemini as the 2024 event.

