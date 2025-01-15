Google is adding new features to its Google Home app. You can now manage Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and have better support for Matter-certified smart locks.

These updates are currently available to people in the Google Home app Public Preview program, with plans to roll out to everyone later. To access the new features, users need to have version 3.27 or higher of the Google Home app. This includes getting alerts about smoke and carbon monoxide, checking the status of your devices, like battery health, and running safety checks for your whole system.

You can also set up automatic sound tests, change settings, and watch live camera feeds directly from the emergency alarm section. For those with Nest Aware in the US, a calling feature is included, too. Don't worry because users can still use the Nest app to manage their Nest Protect, which won't change.

The Google Home app is adding support for smart locks certified under the Matter standard. This update will allow users to manage guest passcodes, including creating, editing, and deleting them and setting different access levels and labels. Household managers can assign these passcodes and see who has access and when. Other features include locking and unlocking the door remotely, easy one-tap entry, automatic locking, and a vacation mode.

You can also receive notifications about lock events. However, not all features will work with every Matter-certified lock, so users need to check with their lock manufacturer to see the available features.

The goal of this integration is to create a central system for managing compatible devices. Google recently added local device control, allowing more smart home equipment to be controlled in one place without external servers and multiple apps. The features for Android are being rolled out now, and the iOS version will be released later, with lock features expected in early 2025.

Source: Google