The Gemini app is now an integral part of the Pixel 9 experience, and AI is becoming more important on Android phones. Now, if you have an iPhone, you can check out Gemini by yourself, too.

Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone, available for free on the App Store worldwide. This will provide iPhone users a dedicated spot to access Google's AI chatbot, complementing existing access points like the Google app and web browsers. We saw Google start to test this app out quietly in some regions, but now, it's becoming officially available for everyone.

Google Google Close

Gemini's official iPhone implementation is pretty complete. You have access to Gemini Live, Google's conversational chatbot mode that allows you to speak to the AI as if you were talking to an actual person in casual conversation. You also have image generation: powered by Imagen 3, Gemini can generate high-quality images from text descriptions. Gemini also connects with popular Google apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail, allowing you to access information and complete tasks within a single conversation.

Compared to the Android version, this doesn't seem to be lacking anything. You will need a Google One AI Premium subscription to access the higher Gemini Advanced subscription, just like on the Android version as well as on the web version. It probably won't have the same exact integration as it does on Android phones, but then again, what we have on Android is barely an integration—there are lots of things that you could previously do on the Google Assistant that you can't do right now.

If you want to check it out on your iPhone, make sure to download it from the App Store when you get a chance. Subscription features will need you to get a Google One subscription on your account.

Source: Google