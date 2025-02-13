Chatbots have gotten better over time at remembering the stuff we tell them. ChatGPT has its own memory feature, and now, Gemini is getting the capability to remember context across different chats.

Starting today, Gemini Advanced subscribers will be able to have their chatbot remember context across different conversations. This new feature allows Gemini to draw upon information from prior interactions when formulating responses. If a user asks a question related to a previous discussion, Gemini can now access and utilize that context, leading to more accurate and helpful answers.

This uses whatever you've told the chatbot in previous instances, and as usual, you have full control over what data it keeps and how long it keeps it. Users can review and delete their chat history, or define how long the information is retained. The "Gemini Apps Activity" setting within "My Activity" provides granular control, including the option to disable the feature entirely. Gemini will also visually indicate in its response summary when it is using past chats to inform answers.

While this is pretty cool, we also have to ask how efficient this approach is. ChatGPT’s Memory feature is a table made of specific things to keep in mind, of which it takes into account every time you start a new chat. Meanwhile, Gemini looks like it's keeping track of the entire past chats and looking through them every time it needs to go back for something. It's working harder, and I'm not sure if it will be as effective as ChatGPT’s equivalent is.

The rollout of this memory feature is initially limited to English-language Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Google One AI Premium Plan, accessible through both the web and mobile app. Google has also confirmed plans to expand access to more languages and to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers in the near future.

Source: Google