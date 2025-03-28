Summary Google Gemini introduces Audio Overviews, allowing users to create podcasts from uploaded documents.

Audio Overviews utilize AI to generate realistic voices and engaging discussions on document content.

Audio Overviews provide a convenient way to extract information from documents in a podcast format.

They say that you're never more than six feet from a rat, and these days, the same is probably true of podcasters. It seems that almost everyone on the planet either has a podcast or is going to start one.

With Google Gemini you can now create your own bespoke podcasts using a feature called Audio Overviews. All you need to do is upload a document, and Gemini will create a short podcast deep dive into the contents of the document with two AI hosts.

What are Audio Overviews in Google Gemini?

Audio Overviews is a new feature in Gemini that was previously available in Google's NotebookLM AI-powered note-taking app. The feature is able to summarize information in a unique way. Instead of giving you a bland text summary of the information, Audio Overviews generates an audio file of a podcast with the two AI-generated hosts discussing the information that you want summarized.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

The hosts have a back-and-forth conversation discussing the topic of whatever they are summarizing and asking questions of each other to glean more information on specific key points. The overall result is what sounds like a real podcast with two informed people discussing the topic at hand.

In my testing, Gemini generated Audio Overviews that ranged between five and fifteen minutes in length, depending on how much content was in the uploaded documents. The 15-minute podcast, for example, was generated from a 146-page manual for an SLR camera, while even a single-page PDF of a garbage collection schedule generated a podcast that was five minutes long.