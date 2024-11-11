Since Google launched its Gemini AI chatbot, it has since become one of the top generative chatbots currently available, as well as arguably the biggest one to not use OpenAI's GPT. Now, the Google Gemini app is coming to iPhones as well.

Google is testing a standalone Gemini app on iOS, as seen by an app listing available in the Philippines and possibly other countries. The app is not yet available in all regions, but provides a dedicated icon for accessing Gemini and its features, including the experimental live Gemini Live chatting experience that lets you have one-on-one realistic spoken conversations with the chatbot.

Close

Currently, iOS users can access Gemini through a dedicated tab within the Google Search app. This isn't too surprising as many Google experiences and sub-services tend to be an experience within the Google app, both on Android and on iOS. However, the fact we have a standalone app means that Google may be looking to provide a more integrated and streamlined experience for iPhone users. This standalone app would give eligible users access to Gemini Live, which is currently exclusive to Android phones. It's not clear if it will be exclusive to Gemini Advanced users at first or if, just like on Android phones, some regular non-Advanced users can also have access to it.

We're not sure when the app will go live for everyone. Most people aren't seeing it yet, but since it's not market as a "beta" app, it could be rolled out within the next few weeks to other markets such as the US. We're going to have to wait and see. For now, we've reached out to Google to see whether it has anything to say about this, and we'll update this article if we manage to hear back from the company.

Source: 9to5Google