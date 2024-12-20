Google Fiber has streamlined its internet service offerings in Huntsville, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company has introduced three new plans to replace the previous tiered system in some service areas.

There is a clear difference between the new plans offered to Hunstville residents and the old one offered to Kansas City residents. Google Fiber brought in the Core 1 Gig, Home 3 Gig, and Edge 8 Gig to replace 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 8 Gig plans. This simplification is supposed to give clearer and more straightforward options for users.

The Core 1 Gig plan gives users the same speeds for uploading and downloading at 1 Gigabit per second for $70 a month. It has a GFiber Multi-Gig Wi-Fi 6E router and supports one mesh extender. The Home 3 Gig plan, one step higher, offers speeds up to 3 Gigabits per second for $100 a month. This plan includes an upgraded router and supports two mesh extenders. It also has a priority room optimization feature that improves wired connections in important areas of your home.

An optional battery backup for the internet for an extra $10 a month keeps your service running for up to two hours during power outages. However, the battery backup doesn't seem worth it, as it costs $120 a year. You can get a $99.99 240W Portable Power on Amazon that could power that same router for a lot longer. It also has the benefit of powering other devices if not needed for a router.

The Edge 8 Gig plan offers speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second for $150 a month. Like the Home 3 Gig plan, it has a GFiber Multi-Gig Wi-Fi 6E router and two mesh extenders for better coverage. The Edge 8 Gig plan comes with coverage for up to 5,000 square feet, an internet backup battery, and a 25% service credit if your internet is down for more than 45 minutes. This plan is marketed as an "always-on" service.

The changes are currently taking place only in Huntsville and Nashville. It's still unclear whether these plans will be available in other cities where Google Fiber operates. Google Fiber has already tested 50GB internet and opened in many new cities, so it's hard not to anticipate new plans coming to other cities.

Source: The Verge