Summary Google Fiber launched service in Murfreesboro, TN for small businesses, with residential services to follow soon.

Business plans offered at $100/month for 1 Gig and $250/month for 2 Gig; available to local shops.

Residential plans including 1 Gig, 3 Gig, and 8 Gig coming soon, but Google Fiber availability remains limited.

Google Fiber is a popular ISP, even though its availability leaves a lot to be desired. That's why it's always newsworthy when the service lands in a new US city. We're probably really far off from nationwide service, but in the meantime, you can now enjoy Google's fiber service if you live in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Google Fiber has officially launched its high-speed internet service in Murfreesboro. The initial rollout focuses on providing service to small businesses, with residential service to follow shortly. If you happen to have a shop or another small business there, you are now able to subscribe to Google Fiber's service plans. Two main options are being offered for business users: Business 1 Gig, priced at $100 per month, designed for businesses with standard connectivity demands, and Business 2 Gig, at $250 per month, tailored for establishments with higher bandwidth needs, such as those running multiple point-of-sale systems or supporting numerous concurrent users.

Early adopters of the service include local establishments like Just Love Coffee and Reeves Sain Drugstore. Rick Sain, owner of Reeves Sain Drugstore, is stoked to have reliable internet for his pharmacy provided by Google. He pointed out that they need fast upload and download speeds for communication with other healthcare providers, insurance companies, and processing transactions. Google Fiber's speed, according to Sain, will help out a lot in enabling the pharmacy to fill prescriptions and serve patients more efficiently.

Google Fiber confirmed that residential services for people in this town are imminent as well. This means that we should see the full range of plans, including 1 Gig, 3 Gig, and 8 Gig options, coming soon, which will cater to a ton of different household needs, from basic web browsing to bandwidth-intensive activities. This is, of course, only applicable to you if you happen to live in this town, with a population of 165,430. But Google Fiber has made its way to tons of small towns across the United States.

It's available in 43 cities and towns across 19 states. There's still a very long way until we can actually call this nationwide service, and we won't get there in the short term. But for those cities that do have service, it's probably one of the highest-quality ISPs available. It offers plans with up to 8 Gbps of bandwidth for $150 a month, which can be relatively affordable when you pitch it with other ISPs. If you live in a big city, there's a non-zero chance that it's available to you. You can get it in San Diego, San Francisco, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Kansas City, Charlotte, and Seattle, among other towns and cities.

It's also constantly being expanded, and we usually hear of new towns and cities supporting the service every few months. It's not even available in 50% of states, though, so it has been a slow rollout, but there's a reason why a lot of people await these rollouts so eagerly.

If you want to check out Google Fiber by yourself, you should go into the service's website and check if it's available in your city. If it's not, though, you will need to wait and see if Google ever decides to come to your town in the future.

Source: Google Fiber Blog