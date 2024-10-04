Google Fiber has expanded its service to Pocatello, Idaho. This is a big deal because it's the first time Google Fiber has made it into the state. The initial rollout includes the Alameda neighborhood, with plans to expand to other areas as network construction progresses.

Google Fiber is the company's big way to get into providing internet services, and expansion normally means it's doing well financially. This is a big step for Google Fiber because this means it's finally pushing further into northwestern United States. Google is essentially expanding its service areas from Utah. Residents of the Alameda neighborhood now have access to Google Fiber's high-speed internet service, which offers various speed tiers, including 1 Gig ($70/month), 2 Gig ($100/month), 5 Gig ($125/month), and 8 Gig ($150/month), all with symmetrical upload and download speeds. All service tiers include equipment and installation, and there are no annual contracts or data caps. Google Fiber also offers business internet service plans, but it is limited to 1 Gig ($100) and 2 Gig ($250) speeds.

The company has partnered with local officials in Pocatello, including Mayor Brian Bland and the city council. Essentially, Google wants to make sure the expansion and its services roll out smoothly with the help of those in charge. Google says that its expansion will benefit both residents and businesses in Pocatello by providing them with access to reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. Fiber internet speed is pretty crucial in today's age, so it's hard to argue against that point.

While the Alameda neighborhood is the initial launch point, Google stated it is actively working to expand its Fiber network coverage across Pocatello and neighboring Chubbuck. Any residents who want to keep track of the construction progress and service availability can do so on the official Google Fiber website. This is also good news for anyone outside of Idaho because it means Google Fiber is reaching more states.

