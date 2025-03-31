Summary Fitbit users must transition to Google accounts by February 2026 to preserve their data.

Google's acquisition phased out Fitbit accounts, but Google just extended the deadline.

You can access the migration tool through the Fitbit app.

If you haven't done it yet, Fitbit users should really start preparing to log into their devices and track health and fitness using a Google account. While Google's already extended the deadline a few times, this will likely be the last. You now have until February 2026 to transfer from a Fitbit account to a Google Account.

After Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, the company announced that by the beginning of 2023, users would need to say goodbye to their Fitbit accounts. After some backlash and a short wait, the deadline was extended until 2025. New users and devices must use a Google Account to activate devices.

Basically, Google is phasing out Fitbit accounts. If you don't want to lose access to all your information, health data, or anything else associated with your account, you need to migrate it to a Google account. Thankfully, Google just extended that deadline by another year, giving existing Fitbit account holders until 2026.

Spotted by The Verge, Google is sending another round of emails to existing Fitbit users with a nudge and a nod to remind them about this change. Interestingly enough, the email doesn't mention an actual extension, but it ends by saying all users must migrate from Fitbit to a Google account by February 2nd of next year.

Additionally, just like back in 2022, the emails suggest that users will lose all data if they don't transfer it themselves. The email reads, "If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by February 2, 2026. If you do not move to a Google Account by the deadline, you will not be able to continue using the Fitbit service. Your historical data will not be retained beyond February 2, 2026 (except as needed to comply with laws), and your account and data will be deleted."

As you can see, Google will not keep or save any historical data from devices or accounts. Furthermore, if you don't transfer anything to a Google Account, everything will be deleted after February 2nd. Yikes.

So, how can you ensure you don't lose access to everything associated with your Fitbit? As long as you still have an active account, launch the Fitbit app and tap on your profile icon near the top right corner. From here, navigate to "Move Account" and start the migration. Again, this should move all of your health data safely. As a reminder, this only applies to those with an older Fitbit or something like the original Pixel Watch. That's because all recent releases require a Google account login, not Fitbit. But for everyone still holding onto an older account, the clock is ticking.

Since the acquisition, Google has slowly but surely released more devices and upgraded the experience. For example, recent updates to devices like the Fitbit Ace added more chat options, which is great for kids and parents. We loved it in our Fitbit Ace Review. Plus, those daily readiness scores are now free.

Basically, this is your last warning that unless you move your old Fitbit account to Google by February 2nd, 2026, you'll lose all your health and fitness data and have your account permanently closed.

