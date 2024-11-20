Google Docs is one of the best online document editors you can use right now. Now, it just got even better with the addition of new "building blocks" for your documents.

Google Docs has unveiled a suite of new features designed to transform how users manage their workflow directly within their documents. These "building blocks" offer ready-made templates for common business needs, eliminating the need to start from scratch or switch between applications. Now, users can seamlessly integrate task management, contact lists, and decision logs into their Docs.

Imagine creating a project proposal and instantly adding a task tracker to assign responsibilities and deadlines, all within the same document. Or picture building a contact list for a sales campaign without having to leave your document. With the new decision log building block, teams can collaboratively track open questions, weigh options, and record final decisions in a transparent and organized manner.

Google

The point of these new building blocks is that they're easy to insert and they are able to instantly make your documents more useful, especially if you're collaborating in projects with multiple people. If it's a small project, the task tracker and other similar blocks help you by letting you handle tasks right from Google Docs, without having to rely on third-party tools such as Trello or Asana. Bigger projects would probably still benefit from purpose-made third-party tools.

To make these new features even more accessible, Google has redesigned the building blocks interface. A new sidebar provides a centralized location to browse, preview, and insert building blocks directly into your documents. Beyond the new building blocks, Google has also enhanced existing table features. Tables now support dedicated title rows for improved visual organization and readability. Additionally, new column types allow users to specify the kind of data within each column (dates, dropdown menus, files, or people), ensuring data consistency and accuracy.

These updates are rolling out now, and they're expected to be available for everyone by December 5th. Workspace admins should enable the Google Tasks service bit to ensure they work fine for everyone.

Source: Google