Google likes to keep its software on its Pixel phones exciting every few months, even without Android updates, with the rollout of "feature drops." Now, the latest Feature Drop is finally here to close out 2024, and it's a big one.

Google has just unveiled the latest Feature Drop, which will be coming to a Pixel phone near you soon. Some of these are stuff we already heard about, like the new Spotify third-party integration with Gemini, while there are a few other announcements here and there. For starters, the Call Screen feature has been updated with Gemini Nano, which suggests contextual replies for unknown callers. This allows you to respond to calls without answering them directly. Additionally, users can now view the conversation between the caller and the AI agent during an automatic call screening session.

Google Google Google Close

Ultra HDR photos can also now be shared directly on Instagram, and it's now easier to find photos and videos to share on Snapchat. The Dual Screen feature on Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold now supports Portrait Mode, allowing for better portrait photo previews. The update also brings improvements to Gboard, Google's keyboard app. Pixel Studio stickers are now available in Gboard, and the Emoji Kitchen has been updated with easier navigation.

Other updates include a new Clear Voice Mode in the Recorder app, which reduces background noise, and a Simple View mode that increases font size and touch sensitivity for easier navigation. Quick Share has been improved for smoother and faster sharing, and Now Playing now shows album art for each song in the user's history.

For Pixel Watch users, the update brings a live view of the home from Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell notifications. The Loss of Pulse Detection feature has been expanded to more regions, and new health and fitness capabilities have been added. Finally, the update brings the free built-in Google VPN to Pixel Tablet, so you can finally think of it as a "real" Pixel. It's also getting lockscreen widgets for quick access to controls.

These updates likely won't come all at once. Some of them were already in the process of rolling out, while others will likely take a few weeks to arrive for everyone. You'll have to wait and see.

Source: Google