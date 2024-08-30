Google has recently introduced a new feature to its Circle to Search functionality: automatic barcode and QR code scanning. This update is now available on some Pixel and Galaxy devices, but having Circle to Scan does not guarantee it's on your device.

The Circle to Search essentially looks at your screen and gives you information on anything you circle. Now, if you have QR codes on your screen, it will scan them all and show chips with URLs in them. This was originally showcased a few months ago by AssembleBug, but now it's rolling out to more devices. When the URLs are revealed, you just need to click the one you want to go to. This is a lot simpler than trying to circle a QR code, and it saves time when you need to find the links to multiple codes.

One user confirmed it on the Galaxy S24+, but it didn't work on our Galaxy S21. So it's got to be a more recent model to work. You can still circle the QR code to find the URL it goes to if it doesn't automatically scan on your phone. It's a lot slower since you have to wait for it to load the URL and then get out to circle the next.

To try it out, long press your home button right now and make sure the QR code above is visible. There's no confirmation on whether it's still rolling out and if users with older phones will eventually be able to use it, so it may come with an update in a few days. Google has been actively working on improving Circle to Search since it was released. They even went so far as to start expanding to tablets and other phones. Integrating automatic barcode and QR code scanning is a huge improvement to Circle to Search.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Mastodon)