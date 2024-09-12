Some websites try to abuse Google Chrome's features, like notifications or permissions, to push predatory, scammy schemes. While the browser has some measures to prevent that, now it's rolling out a handful of new security changes to go even further.

Google Chrome is rolling out a series of new features to strengthen online security and enhance user control over personal data in the browser. For one, we have a new and improved Safety Check feature, which now operates automatically in the background, proactively protecting you by revoking permissions from unused sites, flagging potentially unwanted notifications, and alerting you to any security concerns. On the desktop version, you'll also receive warnings about risky extensions and see a summary panel with quick removal controls. As always, Safety Check continues to ensure you have the latest security patches, checks passwords for potential risks, and offers customizable Google Safe Browsing protection levels.

Google

Managing unwanted website notifications has also become simpler. On Pixel devices and soon on more Android devices, you're now able to unsubscribe directly from the notification drawer—whenever you see an unwanted notification, it's as simple as to just expanding it carefully and clicking "Unsubscribe" to not hear about that website again. Additionally, one-time permissions for Chrome on Android and Desktop give you greater control over data sharing. You can grant select permissions, like camera or microphone access, to a site for a single use, enhancing online privacy.

These new features won't solve absolutely every security issue you have online, but it will certainly make it easier to take action whenever something is happening, and it will let you prevent something even worse than annoying notifications from taking place. So these are certainly very, very useful changes. The new features are expected to slowly roll out to all Chrome browsers soon.

Source: Google