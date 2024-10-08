Google Workspace is adding a new feature to voice messages in Google Chat. The app will be rolling out automatic transcription.

This feature comes less than a year after voice messages were added to Google Chat. The transcription feature will start rolling out on October 8th, 2024, will let users see a text version of voice messages sent in Google Chat. The transcription feature will be available on both web and mobile platforms, so users can pick their preferred format for viewing the transcripted messages. This is great for users who may not be in an area where listening to audio is possible. It would also help understand what was said during a conversation. The transcription feature is only available to Google Workspace customers and Google Workspace Individual subscribers.

Google

Administrators in Google Chat have full control over this feature and can disable it at the domain or organizational unit level. This feature's default setting will be on, and admins need to turn it off themselves. The transcription feature is treated as an attachment in Google Chat, meaning it will be accessible through tools like Google Vault, Google Takeout, and the Security Investigation Tool. End users can send voice messages in direct messages, group chats, and spaces on mobile devices. The transcription will be displayed underneath the voice message, which lets users toggle its visibility with a “View transcript” and “Hide transcript” option. Keep in mind that it takes a moment for the transcript to appear.

For users with screen readers, the voice message transcripts will be treated as readable text, so you can have a spoken message that has been transcribed read to you. The rollout could take longer than 15 days because it's an extended rollout. The transcription accuracy will be based on the language settings in a user's Google Account.

Source: Google