Google celebrated the Lunar New Year by creating an interactive Doodle on its homepage. This game is meant to highlight the Year of the Snake.

This Doodle includes a snake design and lets users play a classic snake game. The Doodle's design honors Lunar New Year traditions, featuring red decorations, lanterns, and firecrackers meant to scare off Nian, a legendary creature. The Year of the Snake represents growth, creativity, and change.

The Doodle itself comes from South Korea and shows how people celebrate Lunar New Year in many Asian countries. This holiday has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years and follows the lunar calendar. It is based on the moon's 12 phases and is celebrated for about 354 days a year. This is why its date changes a little each year on the regular calendar.