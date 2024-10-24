Google Calendar on the web has a new look that follows the company’s Material Design 3 standard, and it now features dark mode support like the mobile app.

Google has announced several changes to Calendar’s web app, accessible in a browser at calendar.google.com. The software now conforms to Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines, making it consistent with its other updated apps, including Drive and Chrome. The new look has updated iconography with more legible typefaces and standardized buttons, dialogs, and sidebars to make the web app easier to navigate and read.

The redesign enables a light gray tint, but you can now also switch to a dark background (dark theme has been available in Calendar’s mobile app). Dark mode can save power on OLED screens and reduce eye strain at night or in low-light situations, like planning your next day before nap time, editing birthdays, or creating recurring events.

Google

Calendar’s task list view on the web now also supports dark mode. “When using the tasks.google.com URL, you will be redirected to the refreshed user interface and have the ability to choose between light or dark mode,” Google notes.

You can manually toggle between light and dark modes or set Calendar to match your device’s theme. Click the settings gear icon in the top-right corner and choose the Appearance option from the menu, then select “Light,” “Dark,” or “Device default.” If you don’t see this section, check back later because Google is rolling out the new Calendar look in stages.

Google

It’s nice that you can change the default color set with the background set to “Light.” On the other hand, Google’s support page notes that changing the color scheme is unsupported when “Dark” or “Device default” is selected. However, Calendar’s visual overhaul may not work well with certain Chrome extensions, especially those that let you force dark mode on any website. “As a result, these extensions might not work as expected,” the company cautions.

To toggle dark mode on in Google Calendar for Android, hit the hamburger menu in the top-left, choose Settings > General, select the General page, hit “Theme,” and then “Dark.” There’s no dedicated dark mode switch in Google Calendar for iPhone and iPad. Instead, the app adheres to your device’s default appearance set in the Control Center or under the Appearance section in Settings > Display & Brightness.

Source: Google