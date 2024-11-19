Annual Android upgrades usually arrive in the fall. However, Google is fast-tracking Android 16 development for a summer release. The company has solidified its new timetable with the first Android 16 Developer Preview—something that we expected to receive in February 2025, not November 2024.

This Android Developer Preview is three months premature. So, unsurprisingly, it's one of the most boring Developer Previews I've ever seen. Android 16 DP1 introduces a new iteration of Privacy Sandbox, a new API that makes the photo picker look nicer in third-party apps (while also narrowing down the photo picker's app permissions), plus an API that shares health records through the existing Health Connect system. I'm sure that enthusiasts will find some interesting snippets of code in the Developer Preview, but there's nothing to sink our teeth into at this time.

Still, it feels like Christmas came early. Google plans to launch the first stable version of Android 16 in Q2 2025, rather than Q3. Judging by the company's timetable, Android 16 could arrive as early as May, though a late June rollout seems more realistic. These upgrades usually come in October, so if Google sticks the landing, we'll be using Android 16 a full three months earlier than expected.

As for why Google wants to release Android 16 three months early, a summer rollout "aligns with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem … more devices can get the major release of Android sooner."

Device manufacturers are responsible for implementing major Android updates for their products. That's why Pixel phones tend to get new Android versions several months before other devices. It's also the reason why some phones launch with outdated operating systems. Whether a summer release will resolve these problem is yet to be seen. To be frank, some manufacturers haven't even picked up on Android 15 yet, so it might be a crapshoot.

This Developer Preview is a snore, but Android 16 should pick up some fun new features and functionality in the Beta period early next year. That said, some features may be delayed due to the truncated development cycle. I won't be surprised if Android 16 arrives as a bland blob in the summer with a major feature update in the fall.

Developers can get started with Android 16 DP1 by flashing the new system image to Android Studio or a compatible hardware device. If you're just a regular old Android enthusiast who wants to test new features, wait for a Beta release.

Source: Google, Android Developers Blog