It's the AI age, and companies want to bake AI into everything right now. Google, for its own part, has just announced a brand new tool for... applying to jobs using AI, apparently. We're not sure this is the best idea.

First, the news. Google has released Career Dreamer, a new experimental AI-powered tool designed to assist individuals in navigating career transitions and identifying potential career paths. Career Dreamer utilizes AI to analyze a user's background, skills, and interests, provided through simple prompts. It then tries to identify transferable skills, suggests potential career paths, and offers resources for further development.

On paper, the tool seems pretty good for what it promises to do. It helps you write a "Career Identity Statement," a concise summary of your skills and experience suitable for resumes and interviews. It also lets you explore a range of careers that align with your profile and receive more information to assess those that capture your interest. And it also integrates with Gemini, Google's AI assistant—whenever you do land on something that catches your eye, it can help you by drafting cover letters and updating resumes.

It's all pretty sweet stuff on paper, but it's also a tool that can be risky to use at best and might actually harm your chances at getting a job if you rely too much on it. Websites and job boards like LinkedIn are already pretty good at suggesting potential jobs that could be a good fit for you, and they could also be good for finding new career paths. This AI tool might be more "personalized" and could make you spot a new job opportunity you didn't know you were a good fit for, but then coming up with resume changes/a cover letter using AI might actually be harmful to your prospects of getting hired.

Source: Google