For all its popularity, Goodreads is far from the best way to find your next read. I want to show you some alternatives that I’ve been using for years which will help you find better book recommendations on the internet.

Why Goodreads Sucks

I first made a Goodreads account about seven years ago. Back then, it was just a tool for me to keep track of my reads, but I also picked up some of its book recommendations. Some were duds, but plenty of the suggestions were amazing reads.

Before Goodreads, I had only taken book recommendations from friends and librarians. It opened up a new world for me, and got me to search for more book recommendation resources online.

I found some awesome book discovery resources; at the same time, Goodreads started giving me repetitive, often irrelevant suggestions. I had other places to get better book recommendations. So, when the duds outnumbered the hits, I abandoned Goodreads entirely.

Recently, a friend of mine convinced me to join Goodreads again. When I signed up for a new account, the Goodreads onboarding screens had me pick up books that I had enjoyed or might be interested in reading. I was pleasantly surprised by how intuitive and personalized the suggestions were. It suggested a lot of books that I had already loved. Every time I tapped a book, it showed me a dozen more relevant recommendations. “The Goodreads algorithm is pretty sharp now,” I thought to myself.