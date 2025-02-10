Most vehicles depreciate the most in their first five years on the road. This means that if you’re looking for a used bargain that is going to save you a ton of money up front and won’t depreciate aggressively, you should nab one that is around five years old. This is particularly true of hybrid vehicles.
When buying a used hybrid, if you stick to vehicles that are around five years old, you can ensure that you’re still getting something decently modern that will last you a while. These sturdy hybrids will save you a lot of money of gas, are comfortable and practical, and are built to run for ages.
Exploring the used market, we’ve found ten hybrid vehicles which offer exceptional value for money. These models are also particularly reliable, giving you the peace of mind you need when buying used. They also offer plenty of modern amenities, meaning it’ll fell like you’re driving a new car without having to spend new-car money.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, the EPA, and TopSpeed. All used prices were sourced from Edmunds.
10 2017 Ford Fusion
Average Used Price: $11,550 / Reliability Score: 84/100
Back in 2017, Ford tried to cover all of their bases with the Fusion. They offered a budget model, an upscale model, a sporty model, and a hybrid. While it had some tough competition, being able to grab one so cheap on the used market only bolsters its value.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Horsepower
|
188 HP
|
Torque
|
129 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
43 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
41 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
42 MPG
While not the sportiest sedan from this era, the Fusion offers some genuinely enjoyable driving dynamics. You might find that the hybrid model doesn't have the much grunt when you put your foot down, though, taking around 9.1 seconds to get up to 60 miles per hour.
Pros
- Tons of customization
- Pretty high end options
- Good looking exterior
Cons
- Pretty slow off the line
- Hybrid models don't come well equipped standard
- Ride is a little rough
9 2017 Kia Niro
Average Used Price: $13,412 / Reliability Score: 83/100
Kia built the Niro from the ground up to be a hybrid, something that wasn't super common a couple of years ago when it launched. WIth great fuel economy, a good amount of interior space, and plenty of standard tech features, the 2017 model is a bargain.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.6-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual
|
Horsepower
|
139 HP
|
Torque
|
195 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
52 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
49 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
50 MPG
The Niro was not built for speed, with fuel economy being its first and foremost priority. However, it still manages to keep up with its direct rivals, and will manage at highway speeds just fine. It isn't the most refined machine, though, with it sometimes struggling to shuffle between electric and gas power.
Pros
- More passenger space than you'd expect
- Super affordable for its class
- Exceptionally efficient for a crossover
Cons
- Powertrain isn't perfect
- Base models are spartan
- Cargo space is somewhat limited
8 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Average Used Price: $16,002 / Reliability Score: 86/100
Despite being a budget-oriented mid-size sedan, Hyundai's Sonata surprises with exceptional value. On looks alone, you would assume that it is much more expensive than it is. The 2018 model benefits from a mid-cycle refresh that added desirable features like a seven-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
6-Speed Automatic
|
Horsepower
|
193 HP
|
Torque
|
140 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
40 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
46 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
42 MPG
The Sonata forgoes any kind of sporty feel, instead opting for a smooth and comfortable ride. The cabin is exceptionally quiet for a non-luxury sedan, and you'll find its cabin a nice place to be on long drives. Just don't expect any kind of driver engagement.
Pros
- Modern for its age
- Packed full of standard features
- Cargo space is larger than rivals
Cons
- Somewhat slow off the line
- Driving dynamics are numb
- Hard plastics throughout the cabin
7 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid
Average Used Price: $17,270 / Reliability Score: 82/100
The Accord is the quintessential affordable mid-size sedan. For about as long as it has been around, it has been offering excellent value for money, beating out most of its rivals. The 2017 model year is no exception, with a comfortable interior, loads of tech, and a reliable powertrain.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Horsepower
|
212 HP
|
Torque
|
129 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
49 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
47 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
48 MPG
Honda's Accord balances comfort and fun in a really impressive way. It is quicker off the line than most of its rivals, doing zero to 60 miles an hour in around 7.2 seconds. Its ride is firm, yet the Accord still absorbs bumps and bangs without too much effort. It's not quite sporty, but when driven hard it can be a ton of fun.
Pros
- Class-above ride and handling
- Loads of interior space
- Every model comes well equipped
Cons
- Infotainment system is a little janky
- No ventilated seats on any model
- Styled like regular traffic
6 2017 Toyota Prius
Average Used Price: $17,486 / Reliability Score: 85/100
If fuel economy is your number one priority, then the Toyota Prius has always been king. The 2016 model underwent a massive overhaul, meaning that you'll find the 2017 model to be fairly modern for its age. It might not excite you in any way, but there is no doubt that it will save you money.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.8-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Horsepower
|
121 HP
|
Torque
|
105 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
58 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
53 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
56 MPG
The Prius is built on the ideology of simplicity and affordability. This shines through in its excellent fuel economy and strong reliability. The downside is that it is pretty dull to drive. At least the 2016 refresh meant that handling was improved thanks to a more sophisticated rear suspension system.
Pros
- The king of fuel economy
- Handling is much improved
- Fantastic cargo capacity
Cons
- Boring to drive
- Dashboard setup is a little too quirky
- Beyond lazy acceleration
5 2019 Honda Insight
Average Used Price: $18,052 / Reliability 77/100
The Honda Insight was designed to be the successor to the Honda Civic Hybrid. This is, of course, before Honda decided to revive the Civic Hybrid. The Japanese brand aimed to market the Insight as a great compact sedan that also happened to offer fantastic fuel efficiency, which certainly worked in its favor.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.5-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Horsepower
|
151 HP
|
Torque
|
99 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
City MPG
|
55 MPG
|
Highway MPG
|
49 MPG
|
Combined MPG
|
52 MPG
As far as compact cars go, the insight is decently quick off the line, getting up to 60 miles per hour in as little as 7.7 seconds. Stick to low speeds, and it can even handle a mile of electric-only driving. All round, the Insight is comfortable, quiet, and refined.
Pros
- Feels like a traditional sedan
- Fantastic ride quality
- Better acceleration than most rivals
Cons
- Engine can sound coarse
- Infotainment system is fiddly
- Less cargo space than some competitors