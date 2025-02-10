Most vehicles depreciate the most in their first five years on the road. This means that if you’re looking for a used bargain that is going to save you a ton of money up front and won’t depreciate aggressively, you should nab one that is around five years old. This is particularly true of hybrid vehicles.

When buying a used hybrid, if you stick to vehicles that are around five years old, you can ensure that you’re still getting something decently modern that will last you a while. These sturdy hybrids will save you a lot of money of gas, are comfortable and practical, and are built to run for ages.

Exploring the used market, we’ve found ten hybrid vehicles which offer exceptional value for money. These models are also particularly reliable, giving you the peace of mind you need when buying used. They also offer plenty of modern amenities, meaning it’ll fell like you’re driving a new car without having to spend new-car money.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, the EPA, and TopSpeed. All used prices were sourced from Edmunds.

10 2017 Ford Fusion

Average Used Price: $11,550 / Reliability Score: 84/100

Ford Front facing shot of the 2017 Ford Fusion

Back in 2017, Ford tried to cover all of their bases with the Fusion. They offered a budget model, an upscale model, a sporty model, and a hybrid. While it had some tough competition, being able to grab one so cheap on the used market only bolsters its value.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission CVT Horsepower 188 HP Torque 129 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 43 MPG Highway MPG 41 MPG Combined MPG 42 MPG

While not the sportiest sedan from this era, the Fusion offers some genuinely enjoyable driving dynamics. You might find that the hybrid model doesn't have the much grunt when you put your foot down, though, taking around 9.1 seconds to get up to 60 miles per hour.

Pros

Tons of customization

Pretty high end options

Good looking exterior

Cons

Pretty slow off the line

Hybrid models don't come well equipped standard

Ride is a little rough

9 2017 Kia Niro

Average Used Price: $13,412 / Reliability Score: 83/100

Kia Front 3/4 shot of a 2017 Kia Niro

Kia built the Niro from the ground up to be a hybrid, something that wasn't super common a couple of years ago when it launched. WIth great fuel economy, a good amount of interior space, and plenty of standard tech features, the 2017 model is a bargain.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.6-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual Horsepower 139 HP Torque 195 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 52 MPG Highway MPG 49 MPG Combined MPG 50 MPG

The Niro was not built for speed, with fuel economy being its first and foremost priority. However, it still manages to keep up with its direct rivals, and will manage at highway speeds just fine. It isn't the most refined machine, though, with it sometimes struggling to shuffle between electric and gas power.

Pros

More passenger space than you'd expect

Super affordable for its class

Exceptionally efficient for a crossover

Cons

Powertrain isn't perfect

Base models are spartan

Cargo space is somewhat limited

8 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Average Used Price: $16,002 / Reliability Score: 86/100

Hyundai Front 3/4 shot of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Despite being a budget-oriented mid-size sedan, Hyundai's Sonata surprises with exceptional value. On looks alone, you would assume that it is much more expensive than it is. The 2018 model benefits from a mid-cycle refresh that added desirable features like a seven-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Automatic Horsepower 193 HP Torque 140 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 40 MPG Highway MPG 46 MPG Combined MPG 42 MPG

The Sonata forgoes any kind of sporty feel, instead opting for a smooth and comfortable ride. The cabin is exceptionally quiet for a non-luxury sedan, and you'll find its cabin a nice place to be on long drives. Just don't expect any kind of driver engagement.

Pros

Modern for its age

Packed full of standard features

Cargo space is larger than rivals

Cons

Somewhat slow off the line

Driving dynamics are numb

Hard plastics throughout the cabin

7 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid

Average Used Price: $17,270 / Reliability Score: 82/100

Honda Front 3/4 shot of a 2016 Honda Accord

The Accord is the quintessential affordable mid-size sedan. For about as long as it has been around, it has been offering excellent value for money, beating out most of its rivals. The 2017 model year is no exception, with a comfortable interior, loads of tech, and a reliable powertrain.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission CVT Horsepower 212 HP Torque 129 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 49 MPG Highway MPG 47 MPG Combined MPG 48 MPG

Honda's Accord balances comfort and fun in a really impressive way. It is quicker off the line than most of its rivals, doing zero to 60 miles an hour in around 7.2 seconds. Its ride is firm, yet the Accord still absorbs bumps and bangs without too much effort. It's not quite sporty, but when driven hard it can be a ton of fun.

Pros

Class-above ride and handling

Loads of interior space

Every model comes well equipped

Cons

Infotainment system is a little janky

No ventilated seats on any model

Styled like regular traffic

6 2017 Toyota Prius

Average Used Price: $17,486 / Reliability Score: 85/100

Toyota Front 3/4 shot of a 2016 Toyota Prius

If fuel economy is your number one priority, then the Toyota Prius has always been king. The 2016 model underwent a massive overhaul, meaning that you'll find the 2017 model to be fairly modern for its age. It might not excite you in any way, but there is no doubt that it will save you money.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.8-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission CVT Horsepower 121 HP Torque 105 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 58 MPG Highway MPG 53 MPG Combined MPG 56 MPG

The Prius is built on the ideology of simplicity and affordability. This shines through in its excellent fuel economy and strong reliability. The downside is that it is pretty dull to drive. At least the 2016 refresh meant that handling was improved thanks to a more sophisticated rear suspension system.

Pros

The king of fuel economy

Handling is much improved

Fantastic cargo capacity

Cons

Boring to drive

Dashboard setup is a little too quirky

Beyond lazy acceleration

5 2019 Honda Insight

Average Used Price: $18,052 / Reliability 77/100

Honda Front 3/4 shot of a 2019 Honda Insight

The Honda Insight was designed to be the successor to the Honda Civic Hybrid. This is, of course, before Honda decided to revive the Civic Hybrid. The Japanese brand aimed to market the Insight as a great compact sedan that also happened to offer fantastic fuel efficiency, which certainly worked in its favor.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.5-Liter Hybrid Inline-Four Transmission CVT Horsepower 151 HP Torque 99 LB-FT Driveline FWD City MPG 55 MPG Highway MPG 49 MPG Combined MPG 52 MPG

As far as compact cars go, the insight is decently quick off the line, getting up to 60 miles per hour in as little as 7.7 seconds. Stick to low speeds, and it can even handle a mile of electric-only driving. All round, the Insight is comfortable, quiet, and refined.

Pros

Feels like a traditional sedan

Fantastic ride quality

Better acceleration than most rivals

Cons