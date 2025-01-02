Summary GNOME favors minimalism with a focus on virtual desktops, while KDE Plasma offers a traditional, feature-rich Windows-like experience.

GNOME requires extra tools for customization with limited theming capabilities, whereas KDE Plasma has extensive built-in customization options.

GNOME is more laptop-friendly, whereas KDE Plasma caters to heavy desktop users.

While GNOME and KDE Plasma stand as Linux's most popular desktop environments (DEs), they couldn't be more different. Let's compare the desktop experience, customizability, and performance to give you a better idea of what each has to offer.

Approach to the Desktop

The biggest point of difference between GNOME and KDE Plasma is how they approach the desktop. While KDE Plasma provides a more traditional experience by default with tons of features under the hood, GNOME takes a different route, aiming to reinvent the desktop with a focus on minimalism.

GNOME: Minimal and Non-Traditional

GNOME's focus on simplicity, minimalist design, and a streamlined workflow culminates in an extremely unique and one-of-a-kind desktop experience. Unlike traditional desktops, GNOME strips away common elements like a bottom taskbar (or dock), desktop icons, folders, and widgets by default. Instead, you get a clean desktop designed to house only your active windows.

There’s a thin top bar, somewhat similar to the menu bar in macOS, where you’ll find system settings on the right, a date and time indicator in the center (which opens the Notification Area when clicked), and the Activities button on the left.

Close

The Activities button opens the Activities Overview, which serves as GNOME's central hub. It zooms out from the desktop to provide a quick view of all active windows, a universal search bar at the top, and a dock at the bottom for pinned and running applications.

You can access the Activities Overview by pressing the Super (Windows) key once. Alternatively, you can double-tap the Super key to open the Applications Overview, which features a virtual desktop switcher and a drawer containing all installed apps. You can drag and drop apps from the drawer or dock into virtual desktops, making it super fast to open multiple apps in an organized fashion.