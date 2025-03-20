The team behind the GNOME desktop environment has released GNOME 48, sporting the code name "Bengaluru." It brings several new features, including more efficient notifications and a new audio player.

Maybe the most interesting addition for Bengaluru is a "Digital Wellbeing" dashboard in the GNOME settings menu. Reminiscent of the Screen Time app on macOS and iPhone, Digital Wellbeing can show your screen time and give you controls for enforcing time limits, enabling grayscale, and scheduling reminder notifications to give your eyes a break or move your body.

Speaking of notifications, the notification experience on GNOME has been optimized with the introduction of notification "stacking." You'll be familiar with this if you've noticed your phone or computer grouping notifications from the same app together in an expandable panel instead of showing all your notifications in a mixed list. They're still chronological on GNOME, but grouped in a panel you can expand and contract while you read them.