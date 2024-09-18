The GNOME project has announced the release of GNOME 47, codenamed "Denver." This latest version brings many new features and system updates to improve performance and customizations.

One of the most notable additions to GNOME 47 is the introduction of accent colors. Users can now personalize their desktop environment by choosing from various colors to replace the default blue accent. The modernized interface with updated dialogs is supposed to make the app look fresher. GNOME 47 also has faster and more accurate rendering, particularly on older hardware and mobile devices. Also, the persistent remote desktop sessions feature allows users to reconnect to a remote session and pick up where they left off, even after a disconnection.

GNOME 47 also welcomes new apps to GNOME Circle, a collection of promoted and supported apps. We've gone through all the features in our page dedicated to it but this update is huge. It's a big leap from GNOME 46.

The Files and Settings apps have also undergone a series of improvements in this release. There is a new Network view for browsing remote file locations and listing physical internal disks in the sidebar for easy access. The search functionality itself has more contextual information about search performance. The Settings app now includes an "activate windows on hover" option to speed up start time. The Input source previewing in the keyboard settings lets users see each keyboard layout before selecting it. There's also a Mobile suspend options setting in the power settings that sets different rules when GNOME is used on mobile devices.

Ubuntu 24.10, scheduled for release in October, is set to include GNOME 47 as its default desktop environment. Additionally, Ubuntu 24.10 plans to switch to Wayland by default for users with NVIDIA graphics cards, which should improve display scaling and general performance.

Source: GNOME