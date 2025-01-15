External GPUs are an option if you want to give your otherwise thin and light laptop a boost for video games. The best ones, however, are big and heavy. If you don't really need a gigantic RTX 5090 powering your games on your laptop while you're on the go, this one by GMK is as compact as it gets.

Mini PC maker GMK is throwing its hat into the external GPU (eGPU) ring with the announcement of its upcoming AD-GP1 graphics dock. This compact device aims to bring discrete graphics power to small form-factor computers, handhelds, and laptops. It's helpful if you need a boost in your games, and you have either an integrated GPU or an otherwise slower discrete graphics card.

The AD-GP1 measures just 6.45 x 4.35 x 1.57 inches and houses an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU. This has been an increasingly popular option for eGPUs by makers such as GPD, and while it's not the fastest and best out there, it's a mobile GPU, which means that it can be made into a pretty compact add-on for any laptop. GMK's eGPU is not the first of its kind, but it's part of a growing trend. This is good because typical eGPUs let you install desktop GPUs, and while that's probably the best way to maximize your gaming gains, one of those eGPUs is heavy and complicated to carry around. eGPUs like these, on the other hand, can be easily slipped into your bag, as it's around the size of your average USB hub.

The GMK AD-GP1 offers both USB4 and OCuLink connectivity, enabling broad compatibility with a variety of devices. It also allows for the connection of up to four external displays. The only downside we see here is that the GPU inside is not upgradeable, but this tends to be a problem with mobile GPUs in general. GMK has yet to reveal pricing or availability details for the AD-GP1, but you can keep an eye on the company's website if you want to know more.

Source: Liliputing